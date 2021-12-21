UK Minister Steve Barclay Urges People to Have 'Cautious' Christmas as COVID-19 Cases Surge

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) UK Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay on Tuesday advised people to celebrate Christmas in a "cautious way" to tackle the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the imposition of further social distancing restrictions and an eventual lockdown.

"We're saying to people that they should continue with Christmas but do so in a cautious way," Barclay told LBC radio.

The minister explained that each family should make their own decisions as to how many people they would be inviting to the celebration.

Asked about media reports that the government is planning to impose further COVID-19 restrictions and a two-week lockdown after Christmas, Barclay said that "we don't think the case is there for further restrictions at his stage.

He recalled, however, that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday evening that the government had to "reserve the possibility" of taking further action to protect the public.

The latest official figures showed there were a further 91,743 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths on Monday. Additionally, the UK Health Security Agency said there had been 8,044 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45,145.

In London, where Omicron has now become the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus, a major New Year's Eve celebration at Trafalgar Square has been canceled by the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus.