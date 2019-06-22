UrduPoint.com
UK Minister To Visit Iran On Sunday To Call For De-Escalation In Middle East - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 04:28 PM

UK Minister to Visit Iran on Sunday to Call for De-Escalation in Middle East - Statement

UK Minister for the Middle East Andrew Murrison will visit Iran on Sunday, and will call for de-escalation in the region, the UK government said on Saturday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) UK Minister for the middle East Andrew Murrison will visit Iran on Sunday, and will call for de-escalation in the region, the UK government said on Saturday in a statement.

"UK Minister of State for the Middle East, Dr Murrison, will conduct a short visit to Iran on 23 June ... Dr Murrison will call for urgent de-escalation in the region and raise UK and international concerns about Iran's regional conduct and its threat to cease complying with the nuclear deal to which the UK remains fully committed," the statement reads.

London has been engaged in a diplomatic dialogue with Tehran, and Murrison's visit is expected to help further this communication, according to the statement.

This May, Iran announced it that would partially discontinue its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision came a year after US President Donald Trump said that his country would be exiting the agreement and reimposing wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran. Shortly afterward, the remaining signatories reaffirmed their commitment to the deal.

Last week, two oil tankers, the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous and the Norwegian-owned Front Altair, were hit by blasts in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had attacked the vessels.

Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident.

