UK Minister To Visit Palestine, Announce $4.5Mln In Humanitarian Aid - Government

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:02 PM

UK Minister for the Middle East Lord Ahmad will visit the Gaza Strip and West Bank to announce a 3.7 million pound ($4.48 million) humanitarian package and to hold bilateral meetings with the members of the Palestinian Authority, the British Consulate General in Jerusalem said on Wednesday

"On his first visit to the region since his appointment as the UK Minister for the Middle East, Lord Ahmad will visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories... (where he) will meet with key humanitarian partners and announce 3.7m pounds of additional funding to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) to support food assistance to 1.2 million of the most vulnerable Palestinian refugees in Gaza," the statement said.

The minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Palestinian Authority to discuss UK support amid continued tensions between Palestine and Israel.

Ahmad will also visit the Old City of Jerusalem and the city of Hebron, as well as meet with UN and local business representatives.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the UN.

