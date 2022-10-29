UK Minister Vows to Call Snap Northern Ireland Assembly Election Within 12 Weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris vowed to call a new Northern Ireland Assembly election after politicians failed to form a local government, British media reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Northern Ireland was expected to hold new elections to the assembly, the regional legislature, after pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused to form a new government with the nationalist Sinn Fein party that won the majority of votes in May. The statutory six-month deadline for forming a government expired at 12:01 a.m. Friday (23:01 Thursday GMT), following six months of fruitless negotiations, and now the UK has the right to intervene and call new elections.

"I have limited options ahead of me. I am under a legal duty to call an election within 12 weeks," Heaton-Harris was quoted by Sky news as saying.

Heaton-Harris has been negotiating with the parties of Northern Ireland, but unsuccessfully, Sky News reported, adding that the UK official has not yet set a date for the vote.

The situation around Northern Ireland has recently worsened after the nationalist Sinn Fein party, which advocates for the unification with Ireland, won the majority of seats in the assembly for the first time in history. The DUP had lost ground among unionists due to its reaction to Brexit and North Ireland trading arrangements. This split the vote between three unionist parties. As a result, the Northern Ireland assembly was unable to elect a new speaker and form a new government, as the DUP refused to do so as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol regulating trade with the EU.

Ireland was separated into Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland by an act of the parliament in 1921. In 1922, Southern Ireland became the Irish Free State, which in turn became the independent Republic of Ireland in 1948. Northern Ireland remained part of the United Kingdom.