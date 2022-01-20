UrduPoint.com

UK Ministers Accused Of 'Blackmailing' Tory Lawmakers Wanting Johnson Out Of Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 06:54 PM

UK Ministers Accused of 'Blackmailing' Tory Lawmakers Wanting Johnson Out of Office

A senior Conservative lawmaker on Thursday said on Thursday that UK government ministers are blackmailing and intimidating his party colleagues in Parliament to prevent a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership following revelations of a string of drinks gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A senior Conservative lawmaker on Thursday said on Thursday that UK government ministers are blackmailing and intimidating his party colleagues in Parliament to prevent a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership following revelations of a string of drinks gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"In recent days a number of members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the Government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of no confidence in the party leadership of the Prime Minister," William Wragg, the chairman of the parliament's Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said.

Addressing the committee, Wragg claimed that rebel lawmakers are being threatened with the withdrawal of investments in their Constituencies, despite such funds coming from the "public purse.

"

"The intimidation of a member of parliament is a serious matter. Moreover, reports of which I am aware seem to constitute blackmail," he stressed, urging his colleagues to report any such attempt to the Metropolitan Police, the Speaker of the House and himself.

Wragg also claimed to have received reports that members of Johnson's staff, special advisers, government ministers and others are encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister.

Johnson has publicly admitted that he attended a garden party on May 20, 2020, at a time England was under a strict lockdown, but said he always thought it was a "work event."

The prime minister has said people should wait for the conclusion of an internal inquiry into any wrong-doing in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown, while rejecting calls to resign.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament Vote Threatened United Kingdom May 2020 Event From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

36 minutes ago
 Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

46 minutes ago
 PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers ..

PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers at local level

55 minutes ago
 Moldovan Emergencies Commission Obliges Moldovagaz ..

Moldovan Emergencies Commission Obliges Moldovagaz to Pay Off Debt to Gazprom Th ..

1 minute ago
 Israel Procures 3 Advanced Dakar-Class German Subm ..

Israel Procures 3 Advanced Dakar-Class German Submarines - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Man killed in dacoity

Man killed in dacoity

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.