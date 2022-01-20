UK Ministers Accused of 'Blackmailing' Tory Lawmakers Wanting Johnson Out of Office

A senior Conservative lawmaker on Thursday said on Thursday that UK government ministers are blackmailing and intimidating his party colleagues in Parliament to prevent a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership following revelations of a string of drinks gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A senior Conservative lawmaker on Thursday said on Thursday that UK government ministers are blackmailing and intimidating his party colleagues in Parliament to prevent a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership following revelations of a string of drinks gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"In recent days a number of members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the Government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of no confidence in the party leadership of the Prime Minister," William Wragg, the chairman of the parliament's Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said.

Addressing the committee, Wragg claimed that rebel lawmakers are being threatened with the withdrawal of investments in their Constituencies, despite such funds coming from the "public purse.

"The intimidation of a member of parliament is a serious matter. Moreover, reports of which I am aware seem to constitute blackmail," he stressed, urging his colleagues to report any such attempt to the Metropolitan Police, the Speaker of the House and himself.

Wragg also claimed to have received reports that members of Johnson's staff, special advisers, government ministers and others are encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister.

Johnson has publicly admitted that he attended a garden party on May 20, 2020, at a time England was under a strict lockdown, but said he always thought it was a "work event."

The prime minister has said people should wait for the conclusion of an internal inquiry into any wrong-doing in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown, while rejecting calls to resign.