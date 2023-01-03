UrduPoint.com

UK Ministers' Mobile Phones Could Be Cracked In 20 Minutes Using Human Hacking - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 10:08 PM

British ministers are extremely vulnerable to the so-called human hacking and their mobile phones could be cracked in 20 minutes, The Times newspaper reported, citing tech experts

The experts suggest that with the vast amount of information available online, the minister's phone could be hacked in 20 minutes.

The newspaper specified that until March 2020, anyone could look up a database with personal details of 45,000 civil servants on the Government Communication Service (GCS) website. In some cases, this information included personal mobile phone numbers of heads of government departments.

Hackers use social engineering, the other name for human hacking, to lure victims into exposing data or giving access to restricted systems, the report said, adding that there is a possibility that criminals could impersonate senior civil servants and contact ministers via the civil servants' mobile numbers.

