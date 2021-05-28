UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ministry Of Defence Rejects Russian Claims About Incident With HMS Dragon Near Crimea

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:30 AM

UK Ministry of Defence Rejects Russian Claims About Incident With HMS Dragon Near Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The UK Ministry of Defence has rejected Russian claims that its HMS Dragon destroyer was involved in any incidents near Crimea in October.

Earlier this week, Vladimir Kulishov, the head of the border service and the first deputy chief of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), told Sputnik that on October 13, HMS Dragon illegally entered the Russian territorial waters near the Crimean Peninsula. According to Kulishov, in response to the demand to leave the Russian waters, the vessel's captain reported about communications problems. The UK military ship was pushed to the neutral waters by the joint efforts of the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces.

"The Russian Federation Navy did not impede HMS Dragon's passage. She navigated without incident, exercising our right of innocent passage under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea," a representative of the UK Ministry of Defence told The Telegraph.

The representative added that the vessel was heading from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Georgia's Batumi through the waters that the UK refuses to recognize as Russian ones as London does not recognize the Crimean Peninsula as a part of Russia.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia London Batumi Vladimir Putin Odessa United Kingdom Georgia October Border From

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

5 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

6 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

6 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

5 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

5 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.