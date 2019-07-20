UrduPoint.com
UK Ministry Of Defense Says Seeking Info On Tanker Incident In Strait Of Hormuz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

UK Ministry of Defense Says Seeking Info on Tanker Incident in Strait of Hormuz

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK Ministry of Defense said Friday it was seeking information on an incident involving a UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz following reports that Iran seized it.

"We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf," a MoD spokesman said.

More Stories From World

