UK Ministry of Defense to Test Insect Repellent Claimed to Prevent COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The UK Ministry of Defense will test the effectiveness of a product commonly found in insect repellent to kill the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19, at the Porton Down chemical warfare research facility, national media reported on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Defense spokesperson confirmed that researchers at Porton Down will now test the effectiveness of Citriodiol, after the Sky news broadcaster revealed last week that Mosi-Guard, an insect repellent containing the substance had already been distributed to troops, the Sky News broadcaster reported.

"Further work is required to determine its full effectiveness, acquisition and distribution," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The spokesperson added that Citriodiol was used during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003.

"Citriodiol is known to have anti-viral properties and has been used as a barrier against the SARS 1 virus," the ministry spokesperson said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Opposition lawmakers have criticized the Ministry of Defense for issuing the insect repellent before tests have been concluded.

"This move by @DefenceHQ is welcome, but it raises more questions than it answers. Why wasn't this product tested before it was issued, did it involve the MoD ethics committee and who, ultimately, signed this off?" Scottish National Party lawmaker Stewart McDonald wrote on Twitter.

The UK army has been deployed in the country to aid efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and several positive tests were confirmed at bases on the island of Cyprus.

On Tuesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care confirmed 586 new deaths in the country's hospitals, up from 360 on Monday. The total number of deaths confirmed in hospitals since the start of the outbreak currently stands at 21,678.