UK Mobilizes 3,000 Reservists to Help Battle Coronavirus Outbreak

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The UK Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday the mobilization of 3,000 reservists as the country struggles to respond to the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

"It is expected that 3,000 Reservists will be required as part of this tranche and will initially be mobilised for six months, to be kept under review," the statement read.

Only those with specialist skills, such as engineering, logistics and accountancy, will be mobilized. People already working in the National Health Service or other "frontline" services will not be called out.