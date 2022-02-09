UrduPoint.com

UK MPs' Report Finds Brexit Burdening Businesses

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 08:28 PM

UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

Britain's trade with the European Union has been dented by Brexit, with businesses facing greater costs, paperwork and border delays since the UK's full withdrawal, a watchdog panel of MPs said Wednesday

London, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain's trade with the European Union has been dented by Brexit, with businesses facing greater costs, paperwork and border delays since the UK's full withdrawal, a watchdog panel of MPs said Wednesday.

A report by the cross-party Public Accounts Committee found that although it was difficult to disentangle the effects of the pandemic from those of Brexit, it was clear that the EU exit has affected UK trade.

It concluded the "only detectable impact" of the UK withdrawal from the EU's single market and customs union at the start of last year was increased burdens on businesses.

"New border arrangements have added costs to business," the report said, noting the government has "much more work" to do to ease the woes suffered by firms.

The committee's scathing verdict contrasts with the upbeat picture painted by Brexit proponents such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

The UK narrowly voted to leave after nearly five decades inside the club -- now comprised of 27 countries -- sparking several years of political upheaval.

Since Britain formally departed the bloc in January 2020 and then ended a transition period 11 months later, Johnson has proclaimed Brexit's benefits, touting the ability to rewrite immigration laws and ink independent trade deals.

But in an apparent sign of some of the difficulties adjusting to life outside the bloc, Johnson on Tuesday appointed prominent Eurosceptic MP Jacob Rees-Mogg in a newly-created post of "minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency".

It was part of a minor reshuffle of his ministers.

- 'Too early' - Johnson's spokesman insisted Wednesday that traders and hauliers have "adjusted well" to new UK mandated checks which started on January 1.

"IT systems have been working effectively," he told reporters, also noting November trade statistic showed British exports to the EU were up 5 percent in first 11 months of 2021 year-on-year.

"However, given the continued impact of the global pandemic on global supply chains, it's still too early to draw any firm conclusions on the long-term impacts of our new trading relationship with the EU," the spokesman said.

This year trucks have faced queues of up to six miles (10 kilometres) on the approach to the English port of Dover -- Europe's busiest for roll-on, roll-off freight -- with lines also reported in northern France.

The delay has been attributed to several factors, including the new implementation of further customs controls.

It prompted a leading UK freight lobby group to urge the British and French governments to hold talks to ease the backups at Channel ports.

In its report, the Public Accounts Committee warned they could worsen once passenger numbers return to normal as expected later this year.

It noted new border arrangements will be implemented in the summer, while all the systems have not yet been tested at pre-pandemic traffic levels.

"One of the great promises of Brexit was freeing British businesses," said committee chair Meg Hillier MP.

"Yet the only detectable impact so far is increased costs, paperwork and border delays."The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said the report reflected the "lived experiences" of more than 1,000 small- and medium-sized firms trading with the EU.

"The risk of outbound delays on good movements could well persist and must be averted in plenty of time before the autumn," said William Bain, its head of the trade policy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Europe France European Union Traffic Dover United Kingdom Brexit January November Border 2016 2020 Market Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Sehat Card scheme lauded widely

Sehat Card scheme lauded widely

58 seconds ago
 Brazil defends stopovers for British Falklands fli ..

Brazil defends stopovers for British Falklands flights

1 minute ago
 Kurt Zouma fined 'maximum amount' for mistreating ..

Kurt Zouma fined 'maximum amount' for mistreating pet cat: West Ham

1 minute ago
 190 open manholes get lids, road crossing faciliti ..

190 open manholes get lids, road crossing facilities for kids at 248 schools

1 minute ago
 Food authority confiscates two dead buffaloes, arr ..

Food authority confiscates two dead buffaloes, arrests butcher

6 minutes ago
 Berlin Discussing Security Guarantees for Russia W ..

Berlin Discussing Security Guarantees for Russia With Allies - German Cabinet

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>