UK Mulled Inviting Russia to Become Associate Member of NATO in 1995 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russia could have become an associate member of NATO back in 1995, when then-UK Defense Secretary Malcolm Rifkind put forward such a proposal, media reported on Tuesday, citing secret documents released by the US National Archives.

The suggestion, made four years after the Soviet Union collapse, was aimed at easing Moscow's suspicions of NATO's expansion eastward, closer to Russia's borders, The Guardian reported.

The associate membership would give the country the right to attend meetings of the alliance, meanwhile providing no security guarantees. This was supposed to allow NATO's "enlargement to go ahead without rancour and retaliation," Rifkind said in his report that he presented to UK ministers at a top-level strategy seminar back in 1995, as cited by The Guardian.

The ex-minister also said in his report that the associate membership initiative could be then extended to other former Soviet Union nations, and therefore help the alliance build relations with eastern European countries, as they would then not be "reabsorbed into Moscow's embrace.

Meanwhile, Rifkind's plan was dismissed as "farcical" at the seminar, and the Foreign Office said that the Russia-NATO relations should not be based on the country's expectations to become a full member some day.

When asked about the 1995 events earlier this week, Rifkind said that his move was aimed at supporting cooperation with the country, given then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin's desire to cooperate and become "closer to the west," The Guardian reported.

Rifkind also reportedly said that it was exactly his failed initiative that eventually led to the foundation of the NATO-Russia Council.