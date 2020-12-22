UK mulling virus tests for truckers to get freight flowing with France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The British government said Tuesday it was considering tests for truckers as part of talks with French authorities to allow the resumption of freight traffic suspended due to a new more infectious coronavirus strain.

Britain was plunged into fresh crisis last week with the emergence of a fresh strain of the virus, which is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other forms.

The government rolled back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, instead making them more stringent, and is now looking for a way to get goods flowing back into the country after many countries imposed travel bans.

If not, experts have warned that Britain may be facing shortages of certain fresh foods over the Christmas period.

Tests in ports "are absolutely part of the discussion," British Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky news on Tuesday, adding that "we have to do everything we can." France decided late Sunday to suspend all arrivals from the United Kingdom for 48 hours over the new strain that has resulted in a third lockdown for London and much of southeast England.

Other countries also imposed flight bans, but the French restrictions also included freight routes.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said the "borders really need to be running pretty much freely from tomorrow to assure us that there won't be any disruption".

"There is a problem potentially directly after Christmas and that is really in fresh produce, so we're talking here about things like salad, vegetables, fresh fruit, of which the vast majority come from Europe at this time," he told BBC Radio 4.

- Spread in children - Discussions between Paris and London on finding a way to resume traffic continued on Tuesday.

"We're in discussion with our French counterparts... and we will find a resolution" said Patel.

Around 650 trucks are currently blocked on the motorway leading from London to the port of Dover, the main cross-Channel port closed to outgoing traffic since Sunday evening, added the minister.

More than 800 more trucks are parked at a nearby disused airport.

"The empty lorries which are now stuck in Kent, they need to get back to places like Spain to pick up the next consignment of raspberries and strawberries," said Opie.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference late Monday that he had discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron, who said he wanted to "resolve the situation in the coming hours".

The head of government, criticised for his management of the pandemic which has caused nearly 68,000 deaths, one of the highest death tolls in Europe, argued that the risks of transmission by truck drivers was "really very low".

According to the World Health Organization, transmission of this new variant is 40 to 70 percent higher.

British scientists advising the British government also observed a higher transmission in children compared to other strains, and are working on this hypothesis to explain its fast spread.