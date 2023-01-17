UrduPoint.com

UK Mulls Designating Iran's Elite Military Branch As Terrorist Organization - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

UK Mulls Designating Iran's Elite Military Branch as Terrorist Organization - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The United Kingdom is considering designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of the country's military, a terrorist organization after the execution of UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari for espionage in Tehran, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The UK government has not made a final decision yet as it is weighing the move's possible consequences and risks, since the designation may cause retaliatory measures related to Iranian-British dual citizens and complicate the process of reviving the nuclear deal, according to the media outlet.

The UK has also been concerned by alleged threats posed by Iran to individuals, including journalists, the newspaper reported.

"At its sharpest this (threat) includes ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime," Ken McCallum, director-general of the UK counterintelligence service, was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

Iranian media reported on Saturday that the Iranian authorities had executed Akbari on charges of spying on behalf of the UK intelligence. Earlier in the week, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged the Iranian government to commute Akbari's death sentence, calling the decision politically motivated and a demonstration of disregard for human life.

London temporarily recalled the UK ambassador from Iran over the execution, sanctioned Iranian Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri and summoned the country's charge d'affaires.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Nuclear Tehran United Kingdom May Media From Government

Recent Stories

France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keya ..

France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keyal Khuwar hydropower project

41 minutes ago
 ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over as ..

ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over assets details

47 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialog ..

PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialogue to resolve issues

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; proje ..

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; projects in Central Region

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.