UK Mulls Impact Of Landmark Gender Ruling
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) From toilets and changing rooms to sports pitches and hospital wards, a ruling by Britain's Supreme Court on the legal definition of a "woman" is expected to have far-reaching consequences.
- What did the Supreme Court say? -
The court ruled on Wednesday that the legal definition of a "woman" is based on a person's sex at birth.
Five judges unanimously ruled that "the terms 'woman' and 'sex' in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman, and biological sex".
The court's pronouncement follows a legal battle between the Scottish government and campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) involving clashing interpretations of the Equality Act.
While the Scottish government argued that the law gave trans women with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) the same protections as a biological female, the campaign group disagreed.
- What impact on women-only spaces? -
Single-sex spaces and services including changing rooms "will function properly only if sex is interpreted as biological sex", the judgement said.
Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which is responsible for enforcing the Equality Act, told BBC radio the law was now clear.
"If a service provider says 'we're offering a women's toilet', then trans people should not be using that single-sex facility," she said.
But she highlighted that there was no law forcing organisations to provide single-sex spaces and no law preventing them providing unisex toilets or changing rooms.
She said trans rights organisations should push for more neutral third spaces to accommodate trans people.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
More Stories From World
-
UK mulls impact of landmark gender ruling4 minutes ago
-
Amputee Palestinian boy image wins World Press Photo award4 minutes ago
-
Van Dijk signs new Liverpool contract24 minutes ago
-
Anger as China club plays hours after striker Boupendza's death1 hour ago
-
Philippine film legend Nora Aunor dies aged 711 hour ago
-
Van Dijk signs new Liverpool contract2 hours ago
-
Strongest 'hints' yet of life detected on distant planet2 hours ago
-
Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war2 hours ago
-
Van Dijk signs new Liverpool contract2 hours ago
-
Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war2 hours ago
-
Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump3 hours ago
-
Arteta's Arsenal come of age with Madrid masterclass3 hours ago