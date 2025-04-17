Open Menu

UK Mulls Impact Of Landmark Gender Ruling

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

UK mulls impact of landmark gender ruling

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) From toilets and changing rooms to sports pitches and hospital wards, a ruling by Britain's Supreme Court on the legal definition of a "woman" is expected to have far-reaching consequences.

- What did the Supreme Court say? -

The court ruled on Wednesday that the legal definition of a "woman" is based on a person's sex at birth.

Five judges unanimously ruled that "the terms 'woman' and 'sex' in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman, and biological sex".

The court's pronouncement follows a legal battle between the Scottish government and campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) involving clashing interpretations of the Equality Act.

While the Scottish government argued that the law gave trans women with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) the same protections as a biological female, the campaign group disagreed.

- What impact on women-only spaces? -

Single-sex spaces and services including changing rooms "will function properly only if sex is interpreted as biological sex", the judgement said.

Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which is responsible for enforcing the Equality Act, told BBC radio the law was now clear.

"If a service provider says 'we're offering a women's toilet', then trans people should not be using that single-sex facility," she said.

But she highlighted that there was no law forcing organisations to provide single-sex spaces and no law preventing them providing unisex toilets or changing rooms.

She said trans rights organisations should push for more neutral third spaces to accommodate trans people.

