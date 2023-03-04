UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking Asylum - Reports

The UK government will announce plans next week to ban migrants who come to the country illegally by boat from claiming asylum, paving the way for their relocation abroad, media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The UK government will announce plans next week to ban migrants who come to the country illegally by boat from claiming asylum, paving the way for their relocation abroad, media reported on Saturday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the migrant boats one of his priorities, since a record 45,756 people came ashore in the country after crossing the English Channel in 2022, up 60% from the previous year, British newspaper i reported.

As this spring's anticipated surge in arrivals draws near, the government wants to agree legislation that will allow it to deport illegal migrants to a "safe" third country such as Rwanda "as soon as reasonably practicable" and ban them permanently from returning, the report said.

The initiative is expected to face significant obstacles because it risks infringing on the European Convention on Human Rights. There are also concerns about where tens of thousands of migrants will be housed as many of the disused military sites under consideration are unfit to live in.