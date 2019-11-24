UrduPoint.com
UK Mulls Slashing Army Numbers, Leasing Aircraft Carrier To US - Reports

Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) UK defense chiefs are considering plans to reduce the size of the British army and lease one of the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers to the United States to slash expenses, The Sunday Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the newly published Tory manifesto removes ex-Prime Minister Theresa May's commitment to "maintain the overall size of the armed forces," albeit still vowing to keep defense spending at more than 2 percent of GDP.

Some high-ranking officials are, meanwhile, reportedly discussing the possibility of slashing army numbers from the current 73,000 to between 60,000 and 65,000.

Another matter of discussion is the possible lease of an aircraft carrier to the United Stares.

"The [British] army hates the aircraft carriers, which they have always seen as white elephants, but the Americans love them. They're cutting-edge because they can operate with far fewer crew than the US carriers," a source told the newspaper.

According to the source, the British army and the navy believe that part of their job will "soon be done by drones" and therefore doubt that they would be able to retain the current size of the armed forces.

