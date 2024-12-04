UK Museum In Talks With Greece Over 'long-term' Deal For Parthenon Marbles
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) UK officials hinted Tuesday that a deal was in the works with Greece to end a decades-long dispute over the highly contested and priceless Parthenon Marbles.
The British Museum said it was holding "constructive" talks with Athens over "sharing" the ancient sculptures, raising the likelihood that the friezes will be loaned back to Greece.
The comments came as Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, amid media reports that he is open to seeing the masterpieces return to their country of origin.
A spokesman for Starmer later indicated that the UK government would not stand in the way of any agreement between Greece and the British Museum to end the centuries-old saga.
"Discussions with Greece about a Parthenon partnership are on-going and constructive," said a British Museum spokesperson.
"We believe that this kind of long-term partnership would strike the right balance between sharing our greatest objects with audiences around the world, and maintaining the integrity of the incredible collection we hold at the museum."
The Parthenon Marbles, also called the Elgin Marbles, have been a source of contention between Britain and Greece for over two centuries.
Greek authorities maintain that the sculptures were looted in 1802 by Lord Elgin, British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.
But London claims that the sculptures were "legally acquired" by Elgin, and then sold to the British Museum.
The Marbles overshadowed Mitsotakis' last official visit to Britain, when Starmer's predecessor Rishi Sunak cancelled a meeting at the last minute after the Greek leader's public comments on the contentious issue reportedly irked the UK side.
Starmer and Mitsotakis's talks Tuesday focused on illegal migration and supporting Ukraine but Downing Street refused to deny that the Marbles were also discussed.
"Understandably, the Greek prime minister will have raised many issues," Starmer's spokesman said, adding that the Marbles' future is "entirely" in the hands of the British Museum.
Sky news reported Monday that Mitsotakis and his foreign minister had held at least two "private meetings" with museum officials, including chairman George Osborne, this year.
The Guardian newspaper said the talks were moving towards "an agreement in principle".
A 1963 UK law prevents the British museum from giving away treasures, but it has about 1,400 objects on long-term loan at other museums every year, meaning a similar agreement for the Marbles is likely.
"We have no plans to change the law that would permit a permanent move" of the sculptures back to Greece, added Starmer's spokesman.
