UK Music Industry Group Declares Climate Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:13 PM

UK music industry group declares climate emergency

A range of British music artists, labels and studios banded together Friday to declare a climate and ecological emergency and pledged to rethink their environmental impact

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A range of British music artists, labels and studios banded together Friday to declare a climate and ecological emergency and pledged to rethink their environmental impact.

The Music Declares Emergency collective said the industry lacked a cohesive response to climate change.

Some of the artists signed up include Radiohead, the Pretenders, Mick Hucknall, Tom Odell and Siobhan Fahey.

UK record labels including Sony, Decca, Polydor, Universal, Virgin EMI, Warner and Domino are supporting the campaign.

Signatories pledged to share expertise across the industry and work to make it ecologically sustainable.

"The UK music industry can do two things: reduce our environmental impacts, and amplify our voices.

" said senior music executive Tony Wadsworth.

Savages drummer Fay Milton said: "It seemed like the music world had lost touch with reality, partying like there's no tomorrow, when 'no tomorrow' has become the forecast."Signatories called on governments to reverse biodiversity loss and reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2030.

Mike Smith, managing director of Warner Chappell Music UK, said: "Music may not have the impact of some other industries, but we can still do more to reduce our own carbon footprint and use our platform to spread the message that action needs to be taken."

