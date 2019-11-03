UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Musician Reunited With 310-Year-Old Violin Worth $320,000 Left On Train - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) An antique violin worth more than 250,000 British Pounds ($320,000) left in a London train was returned to its owner, UK musician Stephen Morris, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The musician got on a train at the London Victoria station on October 22 at 10.58 p.m. and put a case with the instrument on the luggage rack located above the seats. He accidentally left the violin on the train when he got off at his stop.

"My violin is home safe and sound! Thanks for the overwhelming support x.

" the musician said on Twitter.

Morris had previously asked the UK media for help with finding a violin. The instrument was made in 1709 by luthier David Tecchler.

After losing the violin, Morris, who was leading the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and has recorded with the likes of David Bowie and Steve Wonder, admitted that he was very upset by the loss and was only the temporary playing the instrument, hoping to transfer it to other musicians.

