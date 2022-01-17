UrduPoint.com

UK Muslim Council Urges Parliament Upper House To Reject Policing Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 08:33 PM

UK Muslim Council Urges Parliament Upper House to Reject Policing Bill

The Muslim Council of Britain on Monday urged the Parliament's House of Lords to reject government amendments to a controversial policing bill, which campaigners say would give police new powers to clamp down on demonstrators

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Muslim Council of Britain on Monday urged the Parliament's House of Lords to reject government amendments to a controversial policing bill, which campaigners say would give police new powers to clamp down on demonstrators.

"The MCB calls upon members of the House of Lords to reject Part 3 of the bill in its entirety, as well as other measures which infringe upon the right to protest," the largest Muslim organization in the UK said in a statement.

Some sections of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill grant police the power to ban demonstrations that they consider to be "seriously disruptive," including those deemed too noisy, and impose specific measures on the routes of marches.

If passed, the legislation would give law enforcement officers more stop and search powers and allow judges to pass sentences of up to 10 years in prison on people found guilty of damaging memorials or statues.

It also targets the Gypsy, Roma and traveler communities, as they could be criminalized by measures against residing on land without authorization.

"The new measures in this bill expand police powers and make a draconian bill even more restrictive, further eroding our civil liberties. Furthermore, these measures will exacerbate pre-existing disparities in policing and the criminal justice system. This toxic legislation must be opposed," MCB secretary-general Zara Mohammed was quoted as saying.

The bill will undergo its final examination by the Parliaments upper chamber later on Monday before returning to the House of Commons.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the UK to demand respect for their right to protest as part of the Kill the Bill campaign.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Roma United Kingdom Chamber Criminals Muslim Government MCB Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Von Der Leyen to Skip EU Parliament Plenary After ..

Von Der Leyen to Skip EU Parliament Plenary After Her Driver Tested Positive for ..

4 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor Ibupoto extends felicitation to wi ..

Vice Chancellor Ibupoto extends felicitation to winner team

4 minutes ago
 Two private members bills smoothly sail through Se ..

Two private members bills smoothly sail through Senate

4 minutes ago
 IGP for resolving public complaints on merit

IGP for resolving public complaints on merit

4 minutes ago
 US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' miss ..

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches

20 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Umtiti to undergo surgery on broken fo ..

Barcelona's Umtiti to undergo surgery on broken foot

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.