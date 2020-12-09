UK Must Cut Emissions by 78% by 2035 to Meet Net-Zero - Climate Change Committee

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United Kingdom must cut greenhouse emissions by almost 80 percent by 2035 in order to meet its net-zero target by 2050, and the goal is not only "feasible" but also "affordable," the Climate Change Committee (CCC) said on Wednesday, as it unveiled a detailed road map for a fully carbonized nation.

According to the independent body that advises the UK government on climate change, in order to achieve this goal major investment must be delivered across the country in the current decade, with a large portion of this coming from the private sector.

"The CCC's message to Government is clear: the 2020s must be the decisive decade of progress and action on climate change," the committee said, claiming that due to the falling cost of offshore wind energy and a new range of low cost and low-carbon solutions across all sectors, the UK would need to invest less than 1 percent of its Gross Domestic Product to reduce 78 percent of emissions by 2035 -based on 1990 levels.

"The Sixth Carbon Budget is a clear message to the world that the UK is open for low-carbon business. It's ambitious, realistic and affordable," the committee chairman, John Gummer, who seats in the House of Lords as Lord Deben, said.

Under the UK Climate Change Act passed in 2008, the UK must reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The act also requires the government to set a new carbon budget every five years, following the advice of the Climate Change Committee, and the sixth carbon budget must be legislated by June 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged last week that the UK would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 68 percent by 2030, as part of a "green industrial revolution" that will include a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and state and private investment in offshore wind power.