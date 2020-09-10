UK Must Honor Ireland Peace Agreement as Condition for Trade Deal With US - House Speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US Congress will not approve any trade agreement with the United Kingdom if Brexit harms the Good Friday deal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

"If the UK violates that international treaty and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress," Pelosi said Wednesday. "The Good Friday Agreement is treasured by the American people and will be proudly defended in the United States Congress."

Pelosi described the 1998 Good Friday Agreement as "the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland" and said it remained an inspiration for the whole world.

"Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement, including the stability brought by the invisible and frictionless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland. The UK must respect the Northern Ireland Protocol as signed with the EU to ensure the free flow of goods across the border," she said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moving towards a "no-deal" withdrawal of his country from the EU, a process that puts the maintenance of the open border between Northern Ireland, which has remained part of the UK and the Republic of Ireland in doubt.