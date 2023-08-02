UK Names Nigel Casey as New Ambassador to Russia

The United Kingdom announced Wednesday that Nigel Casey would succeed Deborah Bronnert as the country's ambassador to Russia from November of this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United Kingdom announced Wednesday that Nigel Casey would succeed Deborah Bronnert as the country's ambassador to Russia from November of this year.

"Mr Nigel Casey CMG MVO has been appointed His Majesty's Ambassador to the Russian Federation in succession to Dame Deborah Bronnert DCMG, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Mr Casey will take up his appointment in November 2023," the Foreign Office said.

Until recently, Casey served as the UK's special envoy for Afghanistan. He headed the UK's Foreign Policy team in Moscow between 2003 and 2006 and served as the UK's ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina between 2011 and 2013.