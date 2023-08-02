Open Menu

UK Names Nigel Casey As New Ambassador To Russia

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 08:18 PM

UK Names Nigel Casey as New Ambassador to Russia

The United Kingdom announced Wednesday that Nigel Casey would succeed Deborah Bronnert as the country's ambassador to Russia from November of this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United Kingdom announced Wednesday that Nigel Casey would succeed Deborah Bronnert as the country's ambassador to Russia from November of this year.

"Mr Nigel Casey CMG MVO has been appointed His Majesty's Ambassador to the Russian Federation in succession to Dame Deborah Bronnert DCMG, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Mr Casey will take up his appointment in November 2023," the Foreign Office said.

Until recently, Casey served as the UK's special envoy for Afghanistan. He headed the UK's Foreign Policy team in Moscow between 2003 and 2006 and served as the UK's ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina between 2011 and 2013.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Foreign Office Moscow Russia United Kingdom Bosnia And Herzegovina November From

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Ra ..

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

36 minutes ago
 Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts W ..

Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts With CIS Countries

37 minutes ago
 UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

52 minutes ago
 Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's ..

Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

37 minutes ago
 SC rejects request for full court bench

SC rejects request for full court bench

37 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews preparations to tackle rain ..

37 minutes ago
Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Sp ..

Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Special Status of Jammu, Kashmir ..

37 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Moro ..

Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria - Putin

25 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Schools to Start Teaching Drone Piloting ..

Ukrainian Schools to Start Teaching Drone Piloting, Trail Orienteering in Fall - ..

25 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 153 criminals during July

Dolphin force arrests 153 criminals during July

25 minutes ago
 Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral ..

Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral relations

25 minutes ago
 PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World