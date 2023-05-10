UrduPoint.com

UK National Extradited To US Pleads Guilty To 2020 Twitter Hack - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 06:10 AM

UK National Extradited to US Pleads Guilty to 2020 Twitter Hack - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A British citizen pleaded guilty to a 2020 hack of Twitter accounts belonging to high-profile figures such as then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the US Justice Department said in a statement

"A UK citizen pleaded guilty today in New York to his role in cyberstalking and multiple schemes that involve computer hacking, including the July 2020 hack of Twitter," the release said on Tuesday. "Joseph James O'Connor, aka PlugwalkJoe, 23, was extradited from Spain on April 26."

The 2020 Twitter hack compromised more than 100 high-profile accounts on the social media site.

Some of the other hacked accounts belonged to Elon Musk, former President Barack Obama, and investor Warren Buffett, among other famous people.

The Justice Department also said O'Connor and his co-conspirators perpetrated a scheme to use subscriber identity module (SIM) swaps to conduct cyber intrusions to steal around $794,000 worth of cryptocurrency from a Manhattan-based company which provided wallet infrastructure and related software.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Social Media Twitter Company New York Spain United Kingdom SITE Elon Musk Cryptocurrency April July 2020 From Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

5 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

5 hours ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

6 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

7 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

9 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.