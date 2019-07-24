UK National Health Service Spent Millions on Failed Hospital Closure Program - Reports

The National Health Service (NHS) has wasted tens of millions of pounds on a hospital closure initiative that ultimately failed, The Guardian newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a confidential NHS document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The National Health Service (NHS) has wasted tens of millions of Pounds on a hospital closure initiative that ultimately failed, The Guardian newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a confidential NHS document.

The document details the failure of a plan to replace NHS acute hospitals, which provide secondary health care, with "care provided in the community." According to the document, 76 million pounds ($94 million) were spent on management consultants alone from 2010-2011 until the end of 2018.

"Continued growth in demand for acute care, despite investment in Primary and community services, a growing underlying budget deficit and shortfalls in our ability to recruit and retain enough staff with the right skills' means that the plan, as originally envisaged, is no longer viable," the document was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The initiative was started in 2012 as a part of a larger NHS reorganization effort, and was supposed to cut the number of acute hospitals in London's eight boroughs from nine to five. The larger effort to reform the NHS has been decried by many as "privatization," something that NHS officials have always denied. Problems with the NHS, an institution that even former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher did not dare to touch, have been a constant source of contention in UK politics since its inception in 1948.