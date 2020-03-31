UrduPoint.com
UK National Union Of Students Calls On Universities To Cancel Summer Exams Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:08 PM

UK National Union of Students Calls on Universities to Cancel Summer Exams Due to COVID-19

The UK National Union of Students (NUS) on Tuesday called on universities to cancel the end of year exams to reduce anxiety among students amid the worsening epidemiological situation caused by the spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The UK National Union of Students (NUS) on Tuesday called on universities to cancel the end of year exams to reduce anxiety among students amid the worsening epidemiological situation caused by the spread of COVID-19.

"Following government clarifications on GCSE's, A-Levels and AS levels (20 March 2020) NUS believes no institution should be holding compulsory examinations, and there should be no non-essential exams and assessments, particularly for first and second years, who should be allowed to progress base on previous work, with a robust appeal process, and flexibility for those who feel this will disadvantage them," the organization said in a press release.

According to NUS Vice President Claire Sosienski-Smith, many students do not have the opportunity to fully engage with their learning due to such factors as lack of equipment for distance learning, stress and anxiety, among others.

"We know that disabled students are being hugely impacted by the pandemic, facing the loss of both university-provided and NHS [National Health Service] support, a lack of reasonable adjustments to access online teaching, as well as struggles with accommodation. We're therefore calling for practice which is motivated by student welfare and student choice, giving students control over their education, ensuring progression and completion when they desire it," Sosienski-Smith said, as quoted in the press release.

The NUS added that final year students should have a choice to either complete or graduate with a grade given based on their prior attainment, while postgraduate research students should have a six-month extension to their submission deadlines.

To date, the UK has confirmed over 22,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,400 fatalities.

