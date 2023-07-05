Open Menu

UK Naval Authority Says Vessel Attacked In Gulf Of Oman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

An unidentified vessel was attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, its crew is safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) An unidentified vessel was attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, its crew is safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

"UKMTO are aware of an incident... Shots fired, Incident over, Vessel and Crew are safe," the statement said.

The attack on the vessel took place on July 5, 51.8 kilometers (32.2 miles) from Muscat, according to the statement.

Other details of the incident have not yet been provided.

