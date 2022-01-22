UK Navy Escorts 3 Russian Ships Through English Channel, North Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) British ships on Friday escorted three Russian vessels through the English Channel and the North Sea, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"@RoyalNavy ships @hms_tyne and @HMSDragon have escorted three Russian warships through the North Sea and English Channel as part of a unified response with allies," the ministry tweeted.

The British Navy took the escort from the Royal Netherlands Navy and will pass it onto the French Navy to continue the escort, the ministry said.