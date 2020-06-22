UrduPoint.com
UK Navy Says Shadowed Russian Warship During Passage Via English Channel

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) UK navy said in a press release on Sunday it had sent a warship and a patrol ship to shadow a Russian destroyer as it passed through the English channel.

"Portsmouth-based HMS Westminster, along with patrol ship HMS Tyne, monitored the passage of the Russian warship Vice Admiral Kulakov as it passed south through the English Channel," the press release read.

According to Commanding Officer of HMS Westminster Will Paston, as quoted in the press release, "the Vice Admiral Kulakov conducted itself in a safe and professional manner throughout its transit."

The monitoring was conducted with use of a radar, surveillance cameras and sensors, as stated in the press release.

