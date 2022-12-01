(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The UK navy will receive its first crewless submarine in 2025 to advance the country's ability to protect its critical infrastructure and monitor sub-sea activity, with the contract worth nearly $20 million awarded to a local company, the government said on Thursday.

"A £15.4 million ($18.7 million) contract for a cutting-edge crewless submarine has been awarded to Plymouth firm MSubs by the Royal Navy.

The vessel will be delivered to the Navy in two years' time and will further advance the UK's ability to protect our critical national infrastructure and monitor sub-sea activity," the statement read.

The autonomous underwater system along with the Astute-class hunter-killers, is set to work both with crewed submarines and independently, the document also said.

The submarine dubbed Cetus will be 29 feet long, 7.2 feet in diameter and weigh 17 tonnes, it added.