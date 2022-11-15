UrduPoint.com

UK Navy To Receive Five More Type 26 Frigates - Prime Minister's Office

Published November 15, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The UK Royal Navy will receive five more Type 26 frigates, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

UK media reported in late August that the UK Ministry of Defense was close to agreeing a deal with BAE Systems to build five new warships - Type 26 frigates.

"The UK and allies are taking steps to bolster their security in the face of increased Russian threats," according to the UK Prime Minister's Office's statement.

"Today the Prime Minister has announced the next phase in the Type 26 frigate programme, with a £4.2 billion contract awarded to BAE Systems to build five more ships for the Royal Navy - in addition to the three already under construction," it said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the construction of all eight of the Type 26 frigates is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s.

