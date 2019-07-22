(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The UK Royal Navy is not powerful enough to address the nation's global interests and therefore needs more investment, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said on Monday.

"We must invest more in our defense, including our Royal Navy. Our Royal Navy is too small to manage our interests across the globe if that's our future intention. That is something the next prime minister will need to recognize," Ellwood told the SkyNews broadcaster.

The remarks came in the wake of growing tensions between London and Tehran over the seizure of UK tanker Stena Impero by Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Friday.

According to the Iranian authorities, the tanker had violated international maritime rules.

The relations between Iran and the West in general have been particularly tense over the past months. Since May, the United States has been blaming Iran for attacking tankers in the Persian Gulf, something that Tehran has denied. In early July, UK authorities seized a Syria-bound Iranian tanker off the cost of Gibraltar, causing outrage in Iran. Later that month, London claimed that three Iranian boats had attempted to seize one of its oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.