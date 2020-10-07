UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Navy's HMS Dragon Arrives In Odessa On 5-Day Visit - Ukraine's Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

UK Navy's HMS Dragon Arrives in Odessa on 5-Day Visit - Ukraine's Defense Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The United Kingdom's HMS Dragon destroyer has docked at the Odessa port, where it is set to partake in training with the Ukrainian navy, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, October 7, the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon arrived at the Odessa seaport as part of a friendly visit.

The plan of the visit will include a protocol meeting between the delegations of both countries' navies, joint ship training aboard the UK destroyer, as well as joint PASSEX type training at sea," a statement from the Defense Ministry read.

PASSEX, a portmanteau of passing exercise, is when the navies of two countries train to coordinate tactics and communicate between ships simulating wartime situations.

The HMS Dragon is thematic of Wales and has distinct red dragons on both of its sides, evocative of the Welsh coat of arms.

The 2012-commissioned destroyer is expected to remain in Odessa until October 12.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Odessa Wales United Kingdom October From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021 now open fo ..

11 minutes ago

5th anniversary of Oct 8 earthquake

16 minutes ago

Climate Change Minister chairs 3rd meeting of Nati ..

26 minutes ago

IDEX signs agreement with ISDEF to establish Israe ..

26 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Change the Shape of the Fut ..

35 minutes ago

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.