KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The United Kingdom's HMS Dragon destroyer has docked at the Odessa port, where it is set to partake in training with the Ukrainian navy, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, October 7, the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon arrived at the Odessa seaport as part of a friendly visit.

The plan of the visit will include a protocol meeting between the delegations of both countries' navies, joint ship training aboard the UK destroyer, as well as joint PASSEX type training at sea," a statement from the Defense Ministry read.

PASSEX, a portmanteau of passing exercise, is when the navies of two countries train to coordinate tactics and communicate between ships simulating wartime situations.

The HMS Dragon is thematic of Wales and has distinct red dragons on both of its sides, evocative of the Welsh coat of arms.

The 2012-commissioned destroyer is expected to remain in Odessa until October 12.