UK Nears 50,000 Virus-related Deaths

Tue 09th June 2020

The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Britain has risen to almost 50,000, analysis of official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Britain has risen to almost 50,000, analysis of official data showed Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics figures tallied all fatalities in which COVID-19 was suspected or mentioned on death certificates up to May 29.

The total of 49,989 is higher than the government's latest daily figure of 40,597, which includes only the deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

On either measure, the toll is Europe's worst and puts Britain behind only the United States in officially announced deaths, although each country has different reporting methods and lag times.

The data also showed that deaths in England and Wales exceeded the average of the last five years by 57,961 in the 10-week period since the outbreak took hold in March.

But there were 2,000 mentions of "novel coronavirus" on death certificates in England and Wales in the week ending May 29 -- the lowest since the country locked down on March 23.

The country also announced 55 new deaths on Monday -- the lowest daily toll since March 22, with restrictions gradually being lifted and children returning to school.

