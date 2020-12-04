UrduPoint.com
UK Needs Substantial Societal, Economic Changes To Meet 2050 Carbon Net Zero Goal - Office

The United Kingdom requires substantial societal and economic changes to meet the government's stated goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the National Audit Office (NAO) said in a fresh report published on Friday

"While emissions have reduced steadily over recent years, particularly in the power sector, achieving net zero will require wide-ranging changes across society and the economy at a pace which leaves little room for delay," the NAO, which is responsible for auditing government departments, said in a press release accompanying the report.

In particular, the NAO said that the UK's Department for business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy has so far failed to put into place the necessary framework that will allow different governmental bodies to cooperate on meeting the ambitious target.

The government should also step up its engagement with the public sector and do a greater job of conveying the importance of reaching carbon net zero to the country's citizens, the NAO stated.

The UK Parliament in June 2019 passed legislation that would require the government to reduce the country's net greenhouse gas emissions by 100 percent of 1990 levels by 2050.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November unveiled a 10-point "green industrial revolution" plan, with a value of 12 billion Pounds ($16.2 billion), to help the country meet the target.

