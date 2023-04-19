UrduPoint.com

UK Needs To Continue Developing Relations With China - Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United Kingdom needs to continue developing its relations with China, any rift would be counterproductive to the national interest, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told reporters on Tuesday.

"I get why a number of my colleagues are hawkish. But it's not in their interest or my interest or anyone else's interest to just pull the shutters down on this relationship, because China will carry on carrying on whether we engage with them or not ... (China) has an incredibly important role to play in environmental issues, economic issues, and so we have got to - and therefore we will - engage closely and regularly with China, because it would be really, really, really counterproductive not to do so," he told The Guardian.

On April 11, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss condemned French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over their attempts to improve relations with China amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine and the tensions in Taiwan.

