UK Needs to Re-Learn 'Art of Competing' Against States With Differing Values - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom needs to re-learn the "art of competing" against countries that have different values, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday when describing the country's new defense strategy.

"The review describes how we will bolster our alliances, strengthen our capabilities, find new ways of reaching solutions, and re-learn the art of competing against states with opposing values," Johnson said in the UK parliament.

In its new strategy, the UK pledged to deter and defend against the "full spectrum of threats" emerging from Russia and, adding that it views China as a potential threat to the country's economic security.