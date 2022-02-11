UrduPoint.com

UK 'Neither Listened Nor Heard' Russian Arguments During Talks In Moscow - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 02:30 AM

UK 'Neither Listened Nor Heard' Russian Arguments During Talks in Moscow - Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The United Kingdom was ignoring Russian arguments during the recent talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, in Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told the BBC broadcaster.

The talks were held in the Russian capital on Thursday and ended without any significant outcome.

"We did expect it would be a certain brilliance of British diplomacy, which we did not discover at all. Because the UK minister was speaking with, and operating with, a limited number of slogans and formulations. And it was nothing like a dialogue based on mutual respect, recognition of mutual interest and search of solutions," Kelin said on late Thursday.

"It was a detailed explanation from the Russian side by MInister Lavrov what is happening, what is our desire in this situation, but the British side neither listened nor heard what we were saying," the ambassador added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

2 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

2 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

2 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

2 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

2 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>