UK 'Neither Listened Nor Heard' Russian Arguments During Talks in Moscow - Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The United Kingdom was ignoring Russian arguments during the recent talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, in Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told the BBC broadcaster.

The talks were held in the Russian capital on Thursday and ended without any significant outcome.

"We did expect it would be a certain brilliance of British diplomacy, which we did not discover at all. Because the UK minister was speaking with, and operating with, a limited number of slogans and formulations. And it was nothing like a dialogue based on mutual respect, recognition of mutual interest and search of solutions," Kelin said on late Thursday.

"It was a detailed explanation from the Russian side by MInister Lavrov what is happening, what is our desire in this situation, but the British side neither listened nor heard what we were saying," the ambassador added.