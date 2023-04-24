UrduPoint.com

UK, Netherlands To Construct New Underwater Power Line In North Sea - London

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

UK, Netherlands to Construct New Underwater Power Line in North Sea - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United Kingdom and the Netherlands will build a new underwater power line, LionLink, in the North Sea to provide 1.8 million UK houses with electricity, the UK government announced on Monday.

"The world's largest multi-use electricity power line will be built under the North Sea, boosting UK energy supplies with enough to power 1.8 million homes - more than Birmingham and Manchester combined. The new LionLink will connect the UK and the Netherlands with offshore wind farms," the government said in a statement.

The statement noted that this project will allow to cut costs and promote green energy sources, as well as diminish Russia's role on the energy market.

"The cross-border electricity line will be only the second of its kind in the world, with the first having been built by Germany and Denmark.

However, it will be able to carry more than 4 times the amount of electricity as its predecessor - making it the largest of its kind in terms of capacity anywhere in the world," the statement said.

The project, scheduled to be finished by the early 2030s, will be jointly developed by the Dutch energy company TenneT and the UK's National Grid Ventures.

The announcement coincides with the visit of UK Energy Security Minister Grant Shapps to the North Sea Summit in Belgium, where he together with British entrepreneurs will engage in talks on renewable energy and increasing interconnectivity.

