UK, New Zealand Prime Ministers Agree to Strive for Free Trade Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received on Monday a congratulatory call from his New Zealand counterpart, during which they discussed their countries' future trade ties, his spokesperson said.

"The leaders discussed their shared commitment to an ambitious free trade agreement between the UK and New Zealand at the earliest opportunity," the Downing Street spokesperson said.

Boris Johnson updated Jacinda Ardern on the UK departure from the European Union, confirming that London wanted to leave with a deal but would be out of the bloc on October 31 "whatever the circumstances."

Johnson was elected leader of the ruling Conservative Party last month on the promise of delivering Brexit, which has long been touted as an essential condition for turning the United Kingdom into a global trade player.