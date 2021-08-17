UrduPoint.com

UK NGO Urges Afghan Conflict Sides To Provide Conditions For Aid To Children

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:47 PM

Save the Children urged the warring parties in Afghanistan on Tuesday to curb fighting so that its child-oriented humanitarian activities in the Central Asian country could resume

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Save the Children urged the warring parties in Afghanistan on Tuesday to curb fighting so that its child-oriented humanitarian activities in the Central Asian country could resume.

The UK-based NGO had to suspend the "vast majority" of its activities in Afghanistan because of the prevailing insecurity.

"In order to resume our activities, we urge all parties to the conflict to put an end to the violence, protect humanitarian access and uphold international humanitarian law," Save the Children country director in Afghanistan, Christopher Nyamandi, said.

An estimated 75,000 Afghan children have been displaced in the past month, which, coupled with drought and violence, aggravated the rate of hunger, the organization said.

The NGO reiterated its commitment to continue operating in Afghanistan, where it has served since 1976.

After weeks of gaining ground amid the withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) took over Afghanistan on Sunday, declaring victory in the two-decade war.

