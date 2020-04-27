UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK NHS Warns Of Mysterious New Illness Among Children Potentially Linked To COVID-19- Memo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

UK NHS Warns of Mysterious New Illness Among Children Potentially Linked to COVID-19- Memo

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has issued an alert to the country's physicians warning of a spike in cases of a mysterious new inflammatory syndrome among children than may potentially be related to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has issued an alert to the country's physicians warning of a spike in cases of a mysterious new inflammatory syndrome among children than may potentially be related to COVID-19.

According to the memo, which was seen by the Health Service Journal, a spike in cases has been reported over the past three weeks, with children across the country requiring intensive care treatment.

"There is a growing concern that a [COVID-19] related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases," the memo read, as quoted by the journal.

The alert was reportedly first issued to physicians in north London before a separate alert was issued on Sunday evening by the Paediatric Intensive Care Society, the journal reported.

Symptoms of the disease, which is similar to Kawasaki disease, include toxic shock syndrome, abdominal pain, and cardiac inflammation, the journal stated.

The United Kingdom has been one of the most severely impacted countries by the COVID-19 outbreak. In total, 4,463 new cases of the disease were reported on Sunday by the Department of Health and Social Care, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 152,840. The death toll currently stands at 20,732 after 413 new deaths were reported.

The department recorded 4,913 new positive tests and 813 new deaths on Saturday.

Related Topics

UK London Alert Kawasaki United Kingdom May Sunday

Recent Stories

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

5 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

20 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

1 hour ago

India’s 150,000 Keralites register to return hom ..

1 hour ago

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.