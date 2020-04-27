UK NHS Warns of Mysterious New Illness Among Children Potentially Linked to COVID-19- Memo

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has issued an alert to the country's physicians warning of a spike in cases of a mysterious new inflammatory syndrome among children than may potentially be related to COVID-19

According to the memo, which was seen by the Health Service Journal, a spike in cases has been reported over the past three weeks, with children across the country requiring intensive care treatment.

"There is a growing concern that a [COVID-19] related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases," the memo read, as quoted by the journal.

The alert was reportedly first issued to physicians in north London before a separate alert was issued on Sunday evening by the Paediatric Intensive Care Society, the journal reported.

Symptoms of the disease, which is similar to Kawasaki disease, include toxic shock syndrome, abdominal pain, and cardiac inflammation, the journal stated.

The United Kingdom has been one of the most severely impacted countries by the COVID-19 outbreak. In total, 4,463 new cases of the disease were reported on Sunday by the Department of Health and Social Care, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 152,840. The death toll currently stands at 20,732 after 413 new deaths were reported.

The department recorded 4,913 new positive tests and 813 new deaths on Saturday.