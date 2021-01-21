UrduPoint.com
Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:41 PM

UK NHS Working Quickly, Fairly to Vaccinate At-Risk Groups From COVID-19 - Home Secretary

The UK National Health Service (NHS) is working as quickly and fairly as possible to vaccinate at-risk groups against COVID-19, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Thursday

"The NHS are working as quickly, efficiently, and as fairly as possible to get the vaccine to priority groups," Patel said at a government press briefing.

Earlier this week, doctors in the United Kingdom raised alarm about the low number of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) individuals signing up to receive the vaccine, and Patel said that she was determined to tackle disinformation spreading within certain communities.

"This vaccine is safe for us all. It will protect you and your family. It is our best chance of beating this virus, so I urge everyone across our wonderfully diverse country to get the vaccine when their turn comes, to keep us all safe," the home secretary said.

Patel also announced that a new fine of 800 Pounds ($1,096) will be introduced next week for those caught attending house parties of 15 people or more. The fine will be doubled for each repeat offense, the home secretary said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to give all those in the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation's top four priority groups, which includes care home residents and workers, frontline health care professionals, vulnerable individuals, and the over 70s, by mid-February.

The UK is currently experiencing a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases and deaths following the emergence of a new highly infectious strain of the disease in December.

The country broke its single-day record for new deaths on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with 1,820 fatalities reported on the latter.

