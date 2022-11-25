UrduPoint.com

UK Nonprofit Says Companies In EU Continue To Buy Belarusian Furniture Despite Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 10:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) A number of big European furniture companies and retailers continue to import Belarusian furniture despite sanctions imposed against Minsk this year, according to a report by UK-based environmental nonprofit Earthsight published on Friday.

"Twenty different EU Member States have continued to import wood furniture from Belarus since the sanctions on raw timber took effect. By far the largest buyers, however, are Poland, Germany and Lithuania," the report read.

According to the report, Germany's Polipol is one of the biggest importers of Belarusian furniture, which is allegedly produced by prisoners in a penal colony in Belarus' Ivatsevichy and others.

In June, the European Union adopted trade sanctions against Minsk, which include ban on exports of Belarusian raw timber to Europe.

