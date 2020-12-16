Lumber linked to a billion-dollar illegal logging scandal in Russia's Far East has continued to enter Europe and end up at its key hardware stores, despite EU laws banning such imports, UK-based environmental nonprofit Earthsight said on Wednesday, following an investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Lumber linked to a billion-dollar illegal logging scandal in Russia's Far East has continued to enter Europe and end up at its key hardware stores, despite EU laws banning such imports, UK-based environmental nonprofit Earthsight said on Wednesday, following an investigation.

Earthsight published a report "Taiga King," which centers around activities of Russian timber company BM Group and its subsidiary, Asia Les, whose sawmill project used to be on the list of investment priorities in Russia before being removed amid allegations of fraud and bribery in 2019. The region's former deputy governor Vasily Shikhalev and ex-chief of Asia Les Alexander Pudovkin are now defendants in the fraud case.

According to the nonprofit, Asia Les and BM Group affiliates have exported almost 190 million euro ($232 million) suspect wood since 2015.

"Of this, 30 million worth of lumber arrived in Europe despite an EU law banning imports of stolen wood and forcing importers to carry out checks into their supplies. German firms accounted for two-thirds (69 per cent) of EU imports.

France and Estonia were also important markets," Earthsight said.

Among the buyers were leading European chains like Leroy Merlin, Mr Bricolage and Castorama.

"Many importers continued to purchase wood after the scandal broke - even after Pudovkin's arrest last year following a raid on BM Group by Russia's FSB security service. Some even increased their orders," the environmental group added.

According to the report, the timber entering Europe was certified as legal by the international Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, which let it evade EU controls, "even though some customers claim to have conducted further checks."

The shipments, the nonprofit says, continued into this year, despite massive evidence of wrongdoing around this timber and despite the flagship EU Timber Regulation being in place since 2013, which is meant to halt suspect imports.

In total, Asia Les is said to have logged 600,000 cubic meters of taiga forest. Processed into finished products, this wood has a street value of over $1 billion, according to Earthsight.