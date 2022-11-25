UK, Norway Grant Each Other Access to Fishing Waters for 2023 - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Kingdom and Norway signed an agreement granting each other access to fishing areas in North Sea and Arctic for 2023 worth five million pounds ($6 million), the government reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The United Kingdom and Norway signed an agreement granting each other access to fishing areas in North Sea and Arctic for 2023 worth five million Pounds ($6 million), the government reported on Friday.

"I'm delighted to reach a deal with Norway for 2023 which gives UK fishing vessels access to key fish stocks and quota in the North Sea and Arctic," Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said.

The agreement includes access of British fishing vessels to "valuable North Sea whitefish stocks" worth around three million pounds and "in arctic stocks" worth around two million for 2023 as well as opportunities to catch "demersal and pelagic quota" in Norwegian waters.

Under the agreement Norway also receives access to UK waters to fish up to 20,000 tons of herring while the UK preserves right to catch 30,000 tons of such whitefish as cod, haddock and hake in the North Sea. Besides, the UK and Norway exchanged some quotas "to manage fisheries sustainably and support the long-term viability of stocks".

The UK and Norway negotiate the respective fishing deal every year.

Trilateral talks between the UK, the EU and Norway covering six other jointly managed fishing areas in the North Sea have not been concluded yet .