UK, Norway Reinforce Commitment to Jointly Patrol North Atlantic Within NATO Partnership

UK Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan welcomed on Thursday Norwegian State Secretary Tone Skogen at a Scottish base, where they reaffirmed their countries' commitment to joint anti-submarine operations in the North Atlantic, the UK ministry said

The Lossiemouth air station is preparing to host nine Boeing Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, in which London is investing $3.6 billion, with the first one expected to arrive in early 2020.

Norway has committed to an additional five units.

"Our two nations share basing facilities, undergo cold weather training together and patrol the seas and skies side-by-side allowing us to successfully face down the growing threats from adversaries in the North Atlantic region," Trevelyan said.

Skogen said the two NATO allies shared a long history with regard to maritime surveillance. This cooperation will only improve once they both fly the same type of aircraft together, she added.