UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, Norway Reinforce Commitment To Jointly Patrol North Atlantic Within NATO Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:02 PM

UK, Norway Reinforce Commitment to Jointly Patrol North Atlantic Within NATO Partnership

UK Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan welcomed on Thursday Norwegian State Secretary Tone Skogen at a Scottish base, where they reaffirmed their countries' commitment to joint anti-submarine operations in the North Atlantic, the UK ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) UK Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan welcomed on Thursday Norwegian State Secretary Tone Skogen at a Scottish base, where they reaffirmed their countries' commitment to joint anti-submarine operations in the North Atlantic, the UK ministry said.

The Lossiemouth air station is preparing to host nine Boeing Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, in which London is investing $3.6 billion, with the first one expected to arrive in early 2020.

Norway has committed to an additional five units.

"Our two nations share basing facilities, undergo cold weather training together and patrol the seas and skies side-by-side allowing us to successfully face down the growing threats from adversaries in the North Atlantic region," Trevelyan said.

Skogen said the two NATO allies shared a long history with regard to maritime surveillance. This cooperation will only improve once they both fly the same type of aircraft together, she added.

Related Topics

NATO Weather Defence Minister Norway London Same United Kingdom 2020 From Share Billion

Recent Stories

UK Conservatives Unlikely to Back Opposition Again ..

4 minutes ago

Germany to Increase Monthly Benefits to Holocaust ..

4 minutes ago

Growth of Global Merchandise Trade Likely to Remai ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Indian Ambassador ..

4 minutes ago

Syed Fakhar Imam urges world powers to play role f ..

10 minutes ago

Over 1Mln People Granted UK Settlement Status Unde ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.