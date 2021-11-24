UrduPoint.com

UK Not Closing Army Training Unit In Canada - Ministry Of Defence

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United Kingdom is not closing the British Army Training Unit Suffield (BATUS) in Canada, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Telegraph has reported, citing sources, that BATUS will be relocated from Canada to the middle East.

"Canada is one of the UK's oldest and closest allies. Contrary to reports today, we are not closing BATUS. It will continue to be a vital training base for the British Army," the ministry tweeted.

More Stories From World

