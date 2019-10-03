UK, not EU, needs to do further work on Brexit offer: Brussels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The ball is in Britain's court to address problems the EU sees in the new Brexit proposal, and not the other way around, a spokeswoman for the European Commission said Thursday.

"As we have said there are problematic points in the United Kingdom's proposal and further work is needed.

But that work needs to be done by the United Kingdom and not the other way around," spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told a media briefing.